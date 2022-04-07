IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 7 In our top story, two buildings at the Qwaqwa campus of the University of the Free State (UFS) were intentionally set alight causing R35 million damages, the university said. Management revealed that on the evening of Monday, April 4 2022, the preliminary finding of the urgent investigation into the fire at UFS, confirmed that the buildings were intentionally set alight.

Story continues below Advertisment

A student was arrested in connection with the fire and a process is underway to identify more suspects. The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students. Criminal charges will also be laid. The buildings, which housed a clinic and computer laboratory, were almost completely destroyed. Read on the UFS fire here.

Story continues below Advertisment

Great news for long distance bus travellers, as luxury South African coach liner Greyhound recently announced that it will resume its operations and will start running their buses from next Wednesday, April 13. Reports indicate that Greyhound was sold last year by Unitrans Passenger and is returning to SA roads after 14 months on the shelf. The company’s new spokesperson Leslie Matthews explained to local media that Greyhound was acquired by a trust-backed investment company.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said ticket prices from Durban to Johannesburg started from R400. For more on the Greyhound story, read here. In the world of sports, Mamelodi Sundowns have taken another step toward a fifth successive DStv Premiership title after they defeated Swallows 4-2 at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night.

Story continues below Advertisment

A trio of goals from Peter Shalulile, the first hat-trick of the season, inspired the Brazilians to their 16th league win of the campaign and re-opened an 11-point advantage at the summit of the log. The nearest opponents, Royal AM, had temporarily brought the leaders’ advantage down to single figures with their win at Marumo Gallants earlier in the evening. Sundowns and Swallows will return to DStv Premiership action next midweek, Tuesday 12 April, with clashes at home to Golden Arrows and away to Maritzburg United respectively.

Read more here. In our final story, gamers are giving back to their favourite charities and helping make the world a better place, thanks to GivenGain's #GameForGood initiative. The #GameForGood initiative enables gamers to livestream their gaming sessions to their armies of online supporters in exchange for donations to their chosen charities and it is proving enormous with fundraisers.

Livestreamers like journalist and TV personality Grant Hinds have raised tens of thousands of Rands on the #GameForGood platform, including raising over R41,000 for homelessness charity New Hope SA during his birthday fundraiser. For charities, the initiative enables them to tap into the livestream fundraising trend by pointing them towards the right tools or promoting their cause to online gaming communities. Read more here.