Death toll in Limpopo bakkie crash increases to six

Cape Town – Six people have been killed and another person left critically injured after a crash on the R71 in Limpopo this morning. A bakkie and car collided on the road between Haenertsburg and Moria, 40km from Polokwane, at around 7am, ER24 said in a statement. Two women and three men sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. A critically injury woman died at a medical facility in Tzaneen after being treated on the scene by advanced life-support paramedics. The driver of the bakkie sustained several injuries and is in a critical condition. Three people were found lying inside the vehicle, while a fourth person lay a few metres away. A fifth person was found lying underneath the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

On Sunday, emergency response teams in North West were left helpless after they arrived at the site of a horror crash in the evening.

Eight people were declared dead at the scene – including a three-year-old child – after a bakkie had veered off the N12 and hurtled into a grass embankment 30km from Wolmaransstad.

Several people escaped with non-life threatening injuries and were treated and transported by paramedics to nearby hospitals.

The force of the crash ejected multiple passengers from the vehicle, leaving bodies strewn across the roadside.

ER24 was unable to clarify what exactly led to the tragic incident.

IOL