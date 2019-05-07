Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Fourteen people were killed and 36 others were injured following a bus collision on the N1 highway just north of Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Monday, emergency service ER24 said on Tuesday. ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene to find the bus lying on its roof off the roadway, with numerous people lying around, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Paramedics treated 36 patients on the scene and assessments of the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

"Several patients had sustained fatal injuries on the scene while several others succumbed to their injuries at nearby hospitals," he said.

Once treated, the patients were transported by to nearby hospitals for further care.

Meiring said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA