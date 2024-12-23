‘Do not drink and walk!’ Authorities issue warning as more pedestrians are killed on roads

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has expressed “deep concern” about the increasing number of pedestrians being killed on the province's roads. “This concern is further compounded by a recent report of three pedestrian fatalities on Saturday, 21 December 2024,” said provincial spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene.

“As we mourn and extend our condolences to the bereaved families and friends, these tragic incidents underscore the urgent need for road users to be cautious.” The fatal crashes involving pedestrians recorded in Limpopo are consistent with concerns raised by Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy in her mid-festive season road safety campaign statistics released last week. The statistics show that pedestrians account for 45.6% of fatalities nationwide, followed by passengers at 26.8%, drivers at 26.7%, and cyclists at 0.74% since the beginning of this festive season.

Chuene appealed to pedestrians to walk while intoxicated. “As we work to reduce reckless behaviour on our roads and decrease road fatalities, we urge all road users to be extremely cautious. Pedestrians should stay alert and visible, especially in low-light conditions, and avoid walking while intoxicated,” she said. “We also encourage pedestrians to use designated crossings and bridges whenever possible. Drivers should be attentive and courteous, avoiding excessive speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances or alcohol.”

She highlighted that reckless driving can have devastating consequences, affecting pedestrians and other motorists. Earlier, IOL reported that seven people died at the crash scene where a Hyundai H1 minibus overturned on the N3 toll road between Villiers and Heidelberg in the early hours of Monday morning. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi said two people sustained serious injuries while three more occupants were slightly injured.