One man was killed and another injured on Monday in a collision between a bakkie and a truck that was transporting cattle. Photo: ER24.

PORT ELIZABETH - A man was killed and another injured in a collision between a bakkie and a truck on the N1 north of Polokwane, ER24 said in a statement. "When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene, other medical services were already in attendance. Upon further assessment, paramedics found the driver of the bakkie still entrapped.

"Unfortunately, the man sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene," ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries and taken to a hospital.

The truck, which was transporting cattle, was found lying on its roof. The fire service managed to free four of the cattle but one was killed, Van Huyssteen said.

Local authorities at the scene were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA).