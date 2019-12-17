File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - More than 1,600 motorists have been arrested across the country for various traffic offences since the start of the festive season, the road traffic management corporation (RTMC) said in a statement on Monday. Most offenders were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and for outstanding warrants , the RTMC said.Traffic officers scrapped more than 1,200 vehicles found to be un-roadworthy and impounded more than 600 public transport vehicles for operating without proper operating permits.

More than 330 roadblocks have been set up throughout the country in which more than 426,842 vehicles have been stopped and checked and 142,152 traffic fines being issued. Driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding continues to be a major cause of concern.

A motorist was detained in Nkowankowa in Limpopo after being found with an alcohol level that was seven times above the legal limit.

Another was arrested on the N1 Westerberg also in Limpopo driving at 218km an hour while another was arrested on the N4 in Rustenburg in North West province doing 220 km an hour.