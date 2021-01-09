Drugs worth more than R1m seized in Limpopo, alleged kingpin arrested

Polokwane – An alleged drug kingpin has been arrested in Polokwane and will appear in court soon after he was found in possession of drugs with a street value of over R1 million, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo said on Saturday.

The "relentless efforts" by members of the SAPS in Limpopo to rid the province of "the mushrooming of drugs has paid off with the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect at his hideout in a house“ in Polokwane on Friday afternoon, SAPS Limpopo spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.

Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol (LHP) and the police tracing team conducted an intelligence-driven operation after receiving information about the suspect, who was allegedly dealing in drugs at a particular address in Polokwane, Seabi said.

The police officers then raided the premises and discovered large quantities of nyaope, crystal methamphetamine (tik), and drug manufacturing chemicals worth over R1 million. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was possibly the kingpin distributor of drugs to local dealers who were selling on the streets.

The arrested suspect would appear in the Polokwane Magistrates' Court soon. The police investigations were continuing, Seabi said.