File picture

Johannesburg - At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the attack and killing of two men accused of livestock theft in Ga-Molepo, Limpopo. Thabane Mokgohloa, 58 and Mack Mashapa, 55, were on Monday hunted down, kidnapped from their homes and brutally murdered by villagers. Their charred bodies were found in the bushes. A vehicle belonging to one of them was also set alight.

"The suspects were arrested during a crime intelligence driven operation conducted in Koppermyn and Mmatobole villages in Ga-Maja and Laastehoop in gaMolepo. The operation comprised of members from crime intelligence, Mankweng detectives and a tracking team. A vehicle believed to be the one used to transport the suspects was confiscated," said Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

The suspects, aged between 42 and 61, will each face two counts of murder, kidnapping and malicious damage to property.

They are expected to appear in Mankweng Magistrate's Court soon.