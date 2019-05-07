Eight people were killed, and multiple others were injured following a bus collision on the N1 highway just north of Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. Picture: ER24

Johannesburg - Eight people were killed and multiple others were injured following a bus collision on the N1 highway just north of Louis Trichardt in Limpopo on Monday, emergency service ER24 said. ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene to find the bus lying on its roof off the roadway, spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

They and other medical services on the scene transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations."

African News Agency/ANA

