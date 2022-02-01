Eight suspects appear in court for allegedly killing three victims during an act of vigilantism

Pretoria - Eight suspects appeared in Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after they were accused of allegedly killing three victims in an act of vigilantism. The suspects, aged between 39 and 64, allegedly killed three victims at Ga-Maila a Mapitsana on January24, after the victims were accused of stock theft.

The suspects face four counts of kidnapping and three counts of murder. The suspects were all remanded in custody and their matter was postponed to February 2 for their bail application. In a similar incident at Lemondokop village in Sekgosese, police arrested a 34-year-old suspect, after the community in the area allegedly killed a man who was found inside the house of one of the locals.

They accused him of theft and severely assaulted him. He was later transported to Kgapane Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has issued a stern warning to community members who take the law into their own hands, saying police will hunt them down and bring them to book. The hunt for the remaining suspects continues.