Elderly man, pregnant woman reported missing

A MENTALLY challenged elderly man and a pregnant women are among missing people and the SAPS have asked the public to help trace them. Sergeant Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa said the police in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, have launched a search operation to locate the missing elderly man, Wilbert Tshibalo Maungudzo, 80, of Duthuni village.

"The elderly man is reportedly mentally challenged and was last seen on February 17 while on his way to Thohoyandou town. "At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue cap, grey trousers, blue tekkies and a T-shirt with red and blue colours," said Ramakgoakgoa. She said police conducted search operations with the assistance of the public at relatives’ homes and surrounding areas with no success.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Paddock police were appealing to the community for assistance in locating Thandeka Brightness Ngwazi, 35, of Nkulu Ward. "She left home on February 13 to go to a church meeting in the Oshabeni area and has been missing since. She is also nine months’ pregnant," Mbele said. In the North West province, police in Phokeng near Rustenburg, have asked the public to help them to trace three people.

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said Thato Magano, 35, went missing on February 11. "He was last seen by his cousin, Mr MK Montsho, at A435 Masosobane Section, Phokeng on February 11," he said. In another case, Captain Tselanyane said, Tebelo Cheryl Masemola, 20, was missing. She was last seen by her mother, Cathrine Lempone Masemola, at Phokeng Lenatong Section on January 4.