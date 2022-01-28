Eleven arrested for illegal mining in Northam

Rustenburg - Eleven alleged illegal miners better known as zama-zamas were arrested and mining vehicles worth over R3 million were seized at a mine in Northam in Limpopo on Thursday, the Hawks said. “The Hawks received information about illegal mining activities at a mine and conducted an investigation.

“A joint team comprising the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Public Order Police members pounced on the suspects and caught them red-handed busy mining chrome at the mine,” said spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke. Maluleke said two tractor-loader-backhoes (TLB) and one horse truck with two trailers worth over R3 million were seized. “While the police were busy detaining the vehicles in Thabazimbi area, a certain man who identified himself as the owner of the TLBs allegedly approached and offered R15 000-00 gratification to the police so that his seized vehicles can be freed and he was also arrested.”