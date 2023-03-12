Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 12, 2023

Eskom alternates load shedding between stage 4 and 5

Load shedding

Load shedding to continue at stage 4 and 5 until further notice. Picture: Ian Landsberg

Published 30m ago

Rustenburg – Load shedding will be implemented in a pattern of stage 4 and stage 5 until further notice, Eskom said on Sunday.

“Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today [Sunday] until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“The pattern of stage 4 load shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and Stage 5 load shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

The power utility said a further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot Power Station was successfully returned to service.

“During the same period a generating unit each at Kriel, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were taken off-line for repairs.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka and two units at Hendrina power stations are delayed.

“The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique is continuing and is anticipated to be completed by early next week.

“Breakdowns currently increased to 17 008MW of generating capacity while 4 600MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance,” Eskom said.

IOL

