Johannesburg - Eskom is expected to implement Stage 4 load shedding from 9 am to 11 pm on Thursday, due to a shortage of capacity, the power utility said. On Wednesday, Eskom implemented Stage 4 rotational load shedding from 9 am to 11 pm before shifting to Stage 2 load shedding from 11pm to 9am on Thursday morning.

"This is due to a shortage of capacity. Loadshedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout. During Stage 4 load shedding, approximately 80 percent of the country’s demand is still being met," Eskom said.

"Eskom’s maintenance teams are working round the clock to return generation units to the electricity system. Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW, and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period."

Eskom appealed to South Africans to switch off their geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

"Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding."

