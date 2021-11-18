Family paid R50m ransom for kidnapped Moti brothers safe return: report

DURBAN – Did the Moti family pay R50 million for the safe return on their sons? News24 reports that the family paid ransom in bundles of cash, securing the safe release of their sons. Furthermore, the family asked for proof of life of the boys to ascertain that the boys were alive. Proof of life was shown to the family a week after the kidnapping.

According to the report, the boys were handed over once all the money had been dropped off. The money was paid via a “dead drop” which was a coordinated handoff of the money at an agreed upon hiding spot, according to the report. A family spokesperson denied that the family had made any payments.

Last week Thursday, Zia, Zayyad, Alaan and Zidan were reunited with their parents, three weeks after they were kidnapped while enroute to school. At the time, police said the boys were travelling in a BMW when their vehicle was intercepted by two other vehicles. “The brothers were on their way to school in Polokwane at approximately 7am on Wednesday, October 20, when they were taken at gunpoint by their abductors.

“A group of men with rifles and handguns cornered their vehicle and forcefully removed them,” said national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo. On Wednesday last week, between 10pm and midnight, the boys were dropped off in Vuwani, more than 100km from their home in Polokwane. Naidoo said the police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house saying they were dropped of on a nearby road.

“Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents,” he said. Naidoo has meanwhile declined to comment any further on the progress of the investigations. When the boys were found, Naidoo said police were still investigating a case of kidnapping. IOL understands that the brothers were due to be seen by a SAPS psychologist however, police have declined to confirm or deny this.