Police in Vaalwater near Lephalale in Limpopo have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man for a house robbery during a farm attack. Photo: SAPS

Lephalale - Police in Vaalwater near Lephalale have made a major breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man for a house robbery during a farm attack, Limpopo police said on Saturday.

The arrest followed an incident at Sterkfontein farm on Friday, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

A 70-year-old farmer was attacked by four armed men who took him to his house where they robbed him of jewellery, four firearms, a Ford Ranger bakkie, and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

'The police were notified and reacted swiftly, and subsequently, the suspect was arrested," Ngoepe said.

Items recovered during the arrest included R8 500 in cash and two toy guns. The suspect would appear in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The search for the remaining suspects was continuing, Ngoepe said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the other robbers should contact Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Metheus Keyter at 082-565-8637, or the nearest police station, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or the SMS Crime Line at 32211.

African News Agency/ANA