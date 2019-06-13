Picture: Netcare 911

JOHANNESBURG - An 18-year-old pupil along with his father were arrested after allegedly ramming a bakkie into a group of pupils killing one and injuring eight, Limpopo police said on Thursday. At around 11am on Tuesday, a pupil was allegedly driving a Nissan bakkie and lost control of the vehicle crashing into the pupils outside Mothlatlego Machaba Secondary School in Ga-Motupa village in the Bolobedu area outside Tzaneen.

"The medical emergency services were called and the pupils were taken to the local hospital but 14-year-old Koketso Raholane died on his arrival at the hospital," police spokesperson, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The others are still recuperating from serious injuries at their homes."

The 18-year-old will be facing charges of culpable homicide, driving unroadworthy motor vehicle and driving motor vehicle without a valid drivers license.

His father, who is the owner of the vehicle was also arrested and will be facing a charge of permitting a person to drive a motor vehicle knowing that he does not have a valid drivers license.

Police said investigations are still ongoing.