First Covid-19 case confirmed in Limpopo, SA now at 62

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

South Africa now has 62 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, Heath Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Monday.

There are more cases but these are yet to be verified, he said.

Johannesburg -

The Limpopo case is a 28-year-old male medical doctor who had travelled to France, Spain and Netherlands. Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba made the announcement and stressed that he did not show any signs of infection on his return to the country.





Despite this, Ramathuba said, the doctor opted to self-quarantine and undergo testing. According to Ramathuba, he is married and has children but she did not provide details of their ages. While the man has tested positive, he is asymptomatic and remains in high spirits, she said.





The details of the other new cases are as follows:





GAUTENG: 7





A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Spain

A 68-year-old female who had travelled to Austria

A 30-year-old male who had travelled to India

A 39-year-old male who had travelled to the US

A 43-year-old female who had travelled to the US

A 50-year-old male who had travelled to France and the UK

A 37-year-old male who had travelled to the US, Dubai and Mexico





WESTERN CAPE: 2





A 39-year-old male who had travelled to Canada

A 15-year-old male who had travelled to France





LIMPOPO: 1





A 29-year-old male who had travelled to France and Netherlands





MPUMALANGA: 1





A 55-year-old male who had travelled to France





Mkhize added: "We also wish to mention that there are two cases of local transmission which have been presented to the NICD. These are under investigation. We are in the process of conducting confirmation tests and establish their direct contacts and those whom they have subsequently come into contact with. All the patients have been advised and contact tracing is underway.



