The bodies of mine workers burnt beyond recognition after their work bus was petrol bombed near Burgersfort, Limpopo. Picture: SAPS

Johannesburg - South African police said on Wednesday five people have been arrested in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a bus that killed six platinum mine workers.

The accused will appear in court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, murder and malicious damage to property, police said.

Six mineworkers burnt to death when their bus was petrol-bombed on Monday night, at Driekop village near Burgersfort, Limpopo and 44 others were injured as they tried to escape the fire.

Read more: Mine stops work after 6 burnt to death in horror bus attack

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Wednesday appealed to anyone who may have information on the torching of six Modikwa mine workers in Limpopo to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Mines of South Africa also said that it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the violent deaths of the six Modikwa mine employees, particularly shocking given the gruesome and merciless nature of the attack on people making their way to work to provide for their families.

A R500 000 reward has been offered to anyone who can help police catch those responsible.

Reuters and African News Agency/ANA