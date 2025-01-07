Five dead after heavy rains batter parts of Limpopo

Five people have been killed after heavy rains battered parts of Limpopo. Waterberg Mayor, Jack Maeko said three people drowned in the Phalala River on New Year's Day.

He added that an adult who was fishing and two minors who were swimming drowned in separate incidents. Police divers have since recovered only two of the three bodies. He said the search for the missing minor continues, however, efforts are challenging due to continuous rain, leading to an increase in water levels. Two more drownings were reported in the Vhembe District.

The boys, both aged 16, were playing in the Levuvhu River in Xikundu, when they drowned. The boys' bodies were retrieved from the waters. More rain expected The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning of severe thunderstorms, more rain, hail and damaging winds in the province as well as along the escarpment and the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Disruptive rainfall is also expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Highveld of Mpumalanga. The forecaster has also issued an Orange Level 5 warning of disruptive rain over the LZN districts of Zululand and Mkhanyakude for Tuesday.