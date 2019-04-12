Picture: ER24

Polokwane - Five people were killed and another critically injured when a bakkie and a light motor vehicle collided head-on on the R71 between Haenertsburg and Moria in Limpopo on Friday morning. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at 7am to find a bakkie and light motor vehicle in the middle of the road. Both vehicles had sustained a large amount of damage in the collision.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found that the five occupants from the light motor vehicle, two women and three men, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Three were found lying inside the vehicle while another lay a few metres away. The fifth patient was found lying underneath the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene."

A woman was found in the driver’s seat of the bakkie. "Assessments showed that she had sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition."

Paramedics extricated the woman, treated her and provided her with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Mediclinic Tzaneen for urgent treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA