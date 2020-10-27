Five remanded in custody for murder of Limpopo businesswomen

Pretoria: The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has remanded in custody five people arrested for the murder of two Limpopo businesswomen who were shot earlier this month in an apparent hit.

Stanley Thabo Leshabane, the husband of one of the victims, is among the five who appeared in court for the double murder on Monday, according to Limpopo spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

Construction and property businesswoman Tebogo Mphuti, 35, and her friend Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46 –a senior aviation finance consultant at Investec – were shot and killed at point-blank range in a suspected hit as they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane.

Malabi-Dzhangi said 57-year-old Leshabane, the husband of Mabusela-Leshabane, was arrested in a hospital where he had been admitted. Media reports said he had tried to commit suicide.

“The five suspects – Buthelezi Mbekezi Ndondo, 25, Zulu John Richard, 30, Phigose Bhekinlenzo Sfiso, 34, Stanley Thabo Leshabane and Dlamini Emanuel Tembtiani, 30, appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of the two businesswomen in Polokwane on Saturday, 10 October 2020,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.