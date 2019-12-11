Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Johannesburg - First National Bank (FNB) on Wednesday announced that its customers in Limpopo can now apply via the online system of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and be able to collect their smart IDs and passports at FNB’s Burgersfort branch. Chief executive of FNB Points of Presence, Lee-Anne van Zyl said: "We are thrilled to expand this convenient service to our customers in Limpopo. This collaboration and partnership with the department of home affairs provides a great framework for improving access to essential services for communities."

Van Zyl said they have issued over 200 000 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of the partnership with the DHA.

"We are confident that the expansion into Limpopo will provide more customers with convenience by avoiding long queues when applying for their Smart ID’s and passports," said van Zyl.

Van Zyl said the booking process for ID and passports documents was facilitated through eChannel, a home affairs online booking portal that captures the applicant’s personal details.