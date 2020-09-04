Former correctional services boss jailed for unlawful tenders to girlfriend, associates

Johannesburg - Former deputy director of the Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility in Limpopo province, Clement Raphalalani, 56, was this week found guilty of fraud and corruption by the Makhado Regional Court. Limpopo provincial spokesperson of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) Captain Matimba Maluleke said in 2017, Raphalalani, who was a procurement officer at the correctional facility, awarded a R2.7 million tender to Pengson Manufacturing, a company belonging to Editha Pengson, 57, without following due processes. “Raphalalani connived with Pengson to inflate the prices of the items procured for the facility in return for R369 380 payment that was transferred from Pengson Manufacturing company into Clemson Carriers company, which belonged to Raphalalani,” said Maluleke. “The Hawks investigations also revealed that in the very same year, 2017, Raphalalani also unlawfully awarded another tender valued at R1 071 831 to Vhalenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise, owned by his girlfriend, Delicia Sadiki, 42.” It was established that Raphalalani transferred R132 500 into Sadiki’s personal bank account.

“Furthermore, Raphalalani together with Thabo Makamane, 52, who was also a deputy director at the facility, awarded a tender worth R3 588 707 to Durafoam Distributors CC without following due processes in return for R569 500 from the company,” said Maluleke.

“Raphalalani, Makamane, Pengson, Sadiki, Vhelenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise and Clemson Carriers and Pengson Manufacturing were arrested during a sting operation by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation in December 2018. The Kutama Sinthumule correctional facility suffered a loss of over R18 million due to these corrupt activities.”

Raphalalani was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud, while Clemson Carriers was found guilty on one count of corruption and 10 counts of fraud.

“Pengson Manufacturing and Distribution was found guilty on two counts of corruption and 25 counts of fraud. The accused will be sentenced on 15 September 2020. Makamane pleaded not guilty and he will appear in court on 22 October 2020 for trial,” said Maluleke.

“Meanwhile, Sadiki and Vhalenda Zwashu Trading Enterprise are due to appear in court on 15 September 2020 for a plea bargain.”

African News Agency/ANA