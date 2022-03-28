Former Mogalakwena municipal official forfeits R1.4 Merc amid tender corruption allegations

Rustenburg - Former technical manager of Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo, Kgantsi David Malepa, has lost his R1.4-million Mercedes-Benz to the State, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Monday. Spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said this followed an order granted by the Polokwane High Court on March 3, in terms of Section 50 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, to forfeit a red Mercedes-Benz GLE 350d.

Maluleke said that as part of the ongoing investigation into allegations of tender corruption at Mogalakwena municipality, a joint team comprised of the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Assets Forfeiture Units seized a vehicle worth R1.4m belonging to Malepa in October 2020. It was discovered that the vehicle was registered under Malepa’s wife’s name, he said. “The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation received complaints that business people allegedly deposited money into a vehicle dealership’s account for Malepa to purchase a vehicle of his choice as a gratification.

“It is alleged that between 2017 and 2019, different companies were awarded tenders worth over R50m by the municipality without following due processes. Malepa and his wife were among the accused who were arrested by the Hawks in relation to tender corruption at Mogalakwena municipality in September 2021,” he said. A group of 27 people and their companies were arrested in connection with tender fraud of R15m at the municipality. The group was expected to appear in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 12. They are all out on warning.

