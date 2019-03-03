File picture: Pixabay

Naboomspruit - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Naboomspruit near Modimolle are investigating an inquest case following the death of four children in a shack fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, Limpopo police said. It was alleged that on Saturday night a woman left her four children, aged between five and 14, sleeping in their shack to attend a church service next door, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"In the early hours of this morning [Sunday], the mother noticed flames of fire on top of the shack where these children were sleeping." She reacted immediately and screamed for help, but three children had already died. The fourth one was taken to hospital, but later certified dead while being treated, Ngoepe said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, but a forensic investigation was underway. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Captain Kedibone Phampha at 082-443-8911, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station.

African News Agency (ANA)