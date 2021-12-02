Four die a car-truck collision in Mokopane

Rustenburg - Four people died in a rear-end collision on the N1 south of Mokopane in Limpopo on Thursday, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said eight other people were injured following the collision between a car and a truck.

She said paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 1am, they found the front end of a vehicle stuck underneath the rear of a truck. "Upon further assessment, it was found that four people were entrapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately, all four of them had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. "Two patients were found to have sustained critical injuries. ER24 immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before transporting them to hospital for further medical care. Six patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate and was treated and transported to hospital by various other medical services at the scene."

In another accident, 23 people were injured in a bus collision with a light motor vehicle on the Dobsonville Road (M77) near the Marie-Louise landfill outside Dobsonville, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday morning. ER24's Ross Campbell said only two of the 23 adults injured had suffered moderate injuries and the rest of the patients minor injuries. "Nineteen patients were treated and transported to hospital by Provincial EMS, and six were treated and transported by ER24 to a private hospital in the area for further care.