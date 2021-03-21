Four killed, six injured in Sunday crashes

DURBAN - FOUR people were killed and six injured in two separate crashes on the R101 and the N12 earlier today.

ER24 communications officer, Werner Vermaak, said three people lost their lives on the R101 between Polokwane and Mokopane when a truck and taxi collided.

He said shortly after 7am, paramedics from ER24 along with provincial emergency services and other private services arrived on the scene.

"Upon assessment, they found that debris was spread across the highway with a taxi and a truck standing several metres from each other. A child and a woman, both still trapped inside of the taxi, were found with various injuries. The child was extricated and treated for moderate injuries. The woman was in a critical condition," Vermaak said.

He said once extricated, she was placed on life support. Both were transported to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further medical care.