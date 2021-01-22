Four men gang rape woman after her partner stopped to give them a lift

Pretoria – Two suspects have been arrested for rape and car-jacking that took place in the Limpopo areas of Namakgale and Phalaborwa, the SAPS said on Friday.

“The suspects, who are believed to be part of a group that has been terrorising members of the community in these areas for some time, were arrested after community policing forum members tipped (off) the police about their whereabouts at Seloane village. The police acted promptly in arresting the suspects,” spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

On December 5, a 43-year-old man and his partner, 31, were allegedly travelling in a bakkie to Seloane village and gave four unknown men a lift, one of them occupying the front seat. On the R71 road near Seloane, one of the men suddenly pointed a firearm at the driver and instructed him to head into the bushes.

The group robbed the couple of cellphones, an undisclosed amount of money and demanded the car keys.

“The driver was assaulted and tied up with cables on both hands. The suspects tried to drive the vehicle but failed, apparently because of mechanical problems,” said Ngoepe.