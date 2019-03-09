File picture: SAPS Twitter

Mokopane - Police in Mokopane have arrested four minibus taxi drivers aged between 29 and 60 for robbery and assault, Limpopo police said on Saturday. The arrests emanated from an incident which occurred on Friday when the suspects "assaulted the victims and robbed them [of] valuable items", Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"It is alleged that the victims were travelling with a motor vehicle near Mokopane town when four taxis pulled them off the road. The suspects assaulted the victims, dragged one of the passengers on the tar road which resulted in her sustaining serious injuries. They robbed them [of] cellphones and a computer card."

Police were notified, reacted swiftly, and all four suspects were apprehended. During the arrest, police confiscated two minibus taxis. The suspects would appear in the Mokopane Magistrate's Court on Monday. The police investigations were continuing, Ngoepe said.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Ledwaba was perturbed by "some of the community members who are still engaged in the violent acts including taking the law into their own hands".

"All those who are continuing to perpetrate these criminal tendencies must stop it... not so, they will meet the full might of the law," Ledwaba said in the statement.

