JOHANNESBURG - A 44-year-old man on Tuesday handed himself over to Limpopo police in connection with the brutal murder of Polokwane businessman Ngwako William Mathebula, who was gunned down at his home in February.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man arrived with his lawyer and then appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

"The arrest of this suspect now brings the total number of people arrested in this matter to four, including the wife of the deceased, Nakedi Nelley Mathebula 42, Johannes Matlala, 41 and Simon Ramela, 40 who have already made apperarances in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder," Ngoepe said.

"He was charged with murder and briefly appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate Court earlier. His case was postponed to the 12th of June 2018 for formal bail application and for further investigations."

Mathebula, aged 46, was inside his Flora Park home one February morning when his 11-year-old son was accosted by three armed men at the gate as he was leaving for school. The assailants forced him back into the house along with the domestic worker. The killers then shot and killed Mathebula in cold blood inside the house.

Mathebula owned Thaba Security and Cleaning company.

Police arrested his wife, her alleged lover and a local businessman a few days later.

African News Agency/ANA