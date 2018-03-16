Johannesburg - A five-year-old child has been electrocuted at Mutsha Primary School in Thondoni, Limpopo police said on Friday.

It is alleged that a Grade R child was walking inside the school premises, near the class rooms, when she was shocked by an electric wire.

"She died instantly,'' said spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, adding that police have opened an inquest into the child's death.

The tragedy follows that of another pupil who died after falling into a pit latrine at school in the Eastern Cape this week. Five-year-old Viwe Jali died on the scene at Luna Primary School in Bizana.

African News Agency/ANA