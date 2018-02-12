Polokwane - Lethebo Rabalago, the Limpopo pastor who was dubbed the "Doom prophet" after being caught on camera spraying his congregation with Doom, has been found guilty by the Mookgophong Magistrate’s Court on four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and three counts of contravening the Agricultural Remedies Act.

He faced seven charges.

Rabalago was also convicted of unlawfully and intentionally publishing and distributing a false and misleading Doom advertisement on Facebook.

He claimed that spraying his congregants with the insecticide could cure them of illnesses. At a previous court appearance, he was flanked by three congregants who claimed he had healed them using “Holy Doom” insecticide.

Earlier last week, Magistrate Frans Mahodi postponed Rabalago’s case after his lawyer claimed to be sick and did not have spectacles to see small print during the proceedings.

After the verdict was read out, the State called for the pastor to be held without bail.

The case was postponed until February 22 for sentencing and the pastor's bail was extended.

IOL