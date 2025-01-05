Hawks arrest two teenagers for murder of Gqeberha police officer Constable Callan Andrews

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of police Constable Callan Andrews. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the suspects, aged 17 and 18, were arrested by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

Andrews, 29, attached at Gelvandale Police station was brutally murdered while on duty on December 31, 2024. "During the time of the incident, the officer was at Voisen Road Katanga, Gelvandale in Gqeberha, attending to a complaint where unknown suspects reportedly grabbed his service pistol and fatally wounded him," said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. "The police official was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared deceased as he succumbed to a bullet wound."

The teenagers are expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday. "More arrests are imminent as the matter is still under investigation and further details on the matter will not be divulged at the moment." The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks Brigadier Fernando Luis has congratulated the determined and dedicated team of investigators.