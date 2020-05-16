Hawks nab Limpopo prosecutor for demanding R6000 to make case 'disappear'

Thohoyandou - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) serious corruption investigation team has arrested a 48-year-old public prosecutor for alleged corruption in Thohoyandou, the Hawks in Limpopo said on Saturday.

The suspect, who worked at the Thohoyandou Magistrates' Court, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly demanded a R6000 "gratification" from a suspect who was charged with reckless and negligent driving, Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

The money was meant to make the case "disappear". The alleged kickback was reported to the Hawks and a sting operation was initiated, which culminated in the prosecutor’s arrest soon after accepting the money.

The arrested suspect was expected to appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of corruption, Maluleke said.

Limpopo Hawks head Maj-Gen Thobeka Jozi had commended the investigating team.