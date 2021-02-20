Hawks seize illegal cigarettes worth R430 000 in Limpopo

MATLALA - The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit and the Limpopo Flying Squad intercepted illegal cigarettes in transit at Matlala, outside Polokwane yesterday.

Some 32 boxes of illegal cigarettes were discovered with a street value of over R435 000.

The Hawks received a tip-off about a vehicle that was transporting illicit cigarettes in the area and followed up.

A vehicle matching the description of the one sought was spotted in the area and an attempt was made to stop it but it sped off. A chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered and the driver attempted to run on foot but he was caught.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Matlala Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravening the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964.