Husband of one of the two Gauteng women killed in Limpopo arrested for the murders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The husband of one of the two women killed in Limpopo last week is one of the five people who have been arrested for the killings. The 56-year-old husband was nabbed on Thursday morning in hospital where he was admitted after he allegedly tried to commit suicide. Construction and property businesswoman Tebogo Mphuti, 35, and her friend Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46 - a senior aviation finance consultant at Investec - were shot and killed in a suspected hit while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane. They were allegedly shot dead at point-blank range. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo of the Limpopo Police said the Limpopo Provincial Investigating Team, the Tracking Team and the Magama Investigators had conducted a well coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

He said they succeeded in tracing the suspects, aged between 25 and 56, who were later arrested in Elsburg, Katlehong and Germiston.

“The red Hyundai Accent believed to have been used in the commission of the murders, two firearms, two magazines and thirteen live rounds of ammunition were also seized during the early raids.

“The suspects will, in addition to two counts of murder, also be charged with possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. They will appear in Polokwane magistrate court on Monday,” Mojapelo said.

After the killing, the SABC quoted Mabusela family spokesperson Mmakgabo Ramotshwela saying they would not rest until justice was served.

“She died like a criminal, or like a gangster or whatever and she was a decent and respectful young woman. She is leaving behind the husband, a very good husband. She is leaving behind five children, two girls and three boys. We just want them to get the criminals, put them through the justice system and we get justice.”

IOL