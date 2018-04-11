The bodies of mine workers burnt beyond recognition after their work bus was petrol bombed near Burgersfort, Limpopo. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Burgersfort - Police forensics on Thursday released the names of the six mineworkers killed after a petrol bomb was set off inside the bus they were travelling in to Limpopo's Modikwa Platinum Mine near Burgersfort earlier this month.

They are Moniccah Mabilo, 57, from Ga Mahlokwane village, Johannes Malepe, 56, Ziphora Makuwa, 48, both from Driekop, Solomon Komana, 37, Simon Mahlokwane, 42, both from Ga Mahlokwane village and 58-year-old Pheta Ranku from Lesotho, spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Thursday.

Police said assailants boarded a work bus and set off a petrol bomb before fleeing the scene, leaving six workers burnt beyond recognition and 28 others severely injured. The workers were en route to work night shift.

Read: Mine stops work after 6 burnt to death in horror bus attack

R500k reward for information on bus blast that killed six mine workers

Five people have since been arrested and made their second appearance in the Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday charged with six counts of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property. The case was postponed to April 26 for bail application.

African News Agency/ANA