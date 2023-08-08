Inmate dies during riot at Limpopo prison

A fire engulfed all three centres at Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo during a riot by inmates on Thursday. One inmate died, and 18 others are receiving medical attention for smoke inhalation. The facility is currently unable to accommodate inmates due to the damages suffered, and offenders have since had to be transferred to other correctional facilities.

The Department of Correctional Services has condemned the “disturbing incident” of the unlawful vandalising of state property. It further said it has identified the instigators and has launched urgent investigations into the incident. Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson said: “Inappropriate behaviour in correctional centres will not be tolerated. Although it is understood that offenders have the right to raise concerns, it cannot be acceptable that they destroy a facility without any consequences.” According to the department, all inmates were accounted for and no escapes occurred during the fire.