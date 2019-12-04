PORT ELIZABETH - In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and the Foot-and-Mouth Task team has reported progress over the past four weeks, in identifying properties affected since the outbreak in Molemole, Limpopo.
Eleven commercial properties with an estimated 14,000 cattle - seven properties in Capricorn, two in Vhembe and two in Mopani district municipalities - which include five feedlots and six commercial breeding farms, have been linked directly or indirectly to cattle sold at auctions.
The task team says that follow-up investigations and sampling are still being conducted to determine the extent of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has gazetted a national ban on gathering cloven-hoofed animals, including livestock auctions, shows and similar activities.
Owners and managers of land on which there are animals, are responsible for taking "all reasonable steps" to prevent and contain the infection of animals with disease, or parasite, in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, the statement said.