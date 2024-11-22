‘It’s disappointing’: Limpopo MEC of Economic Development alarmed at low turn-out of locals to register spaza shops

The Limpopo MEC of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Tshitereke Matibe has expressed disappointment at the low overturn of South Africans registering their businesses during the 21-day of registration, saying 800 applications were received, with most of them being foreign nationals. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week Friday, announced that all spaza shops have to register their businesses, following the scourge of food-borne illness that has claimed the lives of more than 23 children.

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, which faced several incidents of poisoning cases, MEC Matibe expressed concern over the slow response by South Africans in registering spaza shops, while there has been huge interest from foreigners, following the recent surge of food poisoning. He said the Capricorn District business registration centre has received over 300 applicants, with the majority being foreign nationals. ”The Vhembe District received 586 applications, again, the majority being foreign nationals.”

“The same scenario presented itself in Sekhukhune District,” Matibe said. He urged the people who are interested in owning spaza shops to utilise the 21-days allocated for registering their businesses. Matibe said the department has been making unannounced visits to spaza shops, and will continue to do so from the November 26 to December 5. It is conducting business registration campaigns within all districts aimed at encouraging people to register their businesses.

During his address, Ramaphosa revealed that since September, there have been a total of 890 reported incidents of food-borne illness across the country. He said Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been the most affected, while Limpopo, Free State and Mpumalanga also recorded dozens of incidents. Ramaphosa attributed the deaths to the use of cheap, but highly hazardous chemical pesticides such as Terbufos and Aldicarb in townships in a bid to control pest infestation.