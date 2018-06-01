Johannesburg - The Polokwane High Court on Friday reserved judgment in an application by Section27 for leave to appeal the Michael Komape ruling.

Last month, Judge Gerrit Muller dismissed a R2 million claim for general and constitutional damages by Section27, on behalf of the family, over the death of Michael, 5, who drowned in a pit toilet at his school near Polokwane on January 20, 2014.

He did, however, award Michael's siblings, Maria and Onica Komape R6 000 each for medical treatment.

Judge Muller also ordered the Minister for Basic Education Angie Motshekga and the Limpopo MEC for Education to supply and install at each rural school in Limpopo currently equipped with pit toilets, with a sufficient number of safe and secure toilets.

Following this, Section27 confirmed they would file an application to appeal Muller's judgment.

Section 27 in a terse statement confirmed that judgment had been reserved till next week.

"Judgment was reserved until Tuesday 5 June, at 09:3am. The matter will once again be heard in the Polokwane High Court," the advocacy group said.

