Polokwane - Another schoolboy has been arrested in connection with the killing of Thoriso Themane in Polokwane, Limpopo. Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the boy was arrested early Thursday and has joined five other accused in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

"The boy is 16 years old, he is now in court with the others," said Ngoepe.

Twenty-seven-year-old Themane was assaulted and left for dead on Saturday night in the Flora Park suburb. An oblivious Themane was returning home from music practice at church when he was accosted and attacked.

Police said he was found on Sunday and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Five schoolboys, aged between 15 and 16, were arrested on Wednesday after video clips of the attack, which they shot themselves, went viral on social media.

African News Agency/ANA