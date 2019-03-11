File picture: SAPS Twitter

Polokwane - Police in Polokwane have found a local businessman who was reported missing following a house robbery and kidnapping at about 9.30pm on Saturday night, Limpopo police said. "Following this incident, the police joint operation was immediately activated to track down the perpetrators and to rescue the kidnapped businessman," Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Sunday.

The victim was subsequently found unharmed after he was dumped in an open field a few kilometres outside Polokwane, still tied up and blindfolded. The preliminary police investigations had also revealed that the suspects withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's bank account before they dumped him at that spot.

"Prior to this discovery, the victim and his employees were attacked by unknown suspects at home who pointed [firearms at them] and ordered them to lie down. During the process, the suspects robbed the victims their cellphones, forced the owner inside his Porche vehicle, and drove away, leaving behind the employees. The car was later found abandoned near Ivy Park suburb within the City of Polokwane."

The suspects were still unknown and no arrests had yet been made. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved should contact Colonel Linky Mathebula at 064-756-8218, or the crime stop number 08600-10111 or the crime line SMS 32211, or the nearest police station. The investigation was continuing, Ngoepe said.

