Kidnapped Moti brothers: This is what we know so far

Durban – It's been days since the four Polokwane brothers were kidnapped and there is still no word from the men who took them. On Friday, there were several calls for communities to pray for the safe return of Zia, Alwaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti.

This is what we know about their abduction so far: The brothers, aged 15, 13, 11 and 6 were on their way to school when two vehicles intercepted their BMW The suspects, armed with R5 rifles and handguns, broke a window and then unlocked the vehicle. A grey SUV then arrived on the scene and the children were bundled into the vehicle The driver of the BMW was found some time later, He was unharmed Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident, which took place near the N1 in Polokwane – on Church Street on the R71 route – and said officers had been activated to track down the children, Times Live reported. The brothers attend the Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School Their father, Nazim Moti, is a wealthy businessman in Polokwane. The family has been involved in the motor industry for more than 20 years The Moti family still has no idea where they could be, and the motive for the kidnapping remains unknown, with no ransom demand having been received, according to police. A very large team of police officers countrywide, especially in Gauteng, are involved in the search. Limpopo Premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha visited the Moti family where he condemned the kidnapping.

He urged everyone to assist law enforcement agencies in bringing the perpetrators to book. "As the provincial government, we are appalled by these ruthless deeds and we shall not rest until these criminals face the wrath of the law," Premier Mathabatha said. The spokesperson for the Moti family said they were grateful for the Premier's visit as well as the prayers from all corners of the province. "We just need the boys back. That is all we are praying for."

Meanwhile, there has been an outpouring of concern on social media. these boys are still missing. please retweet and share as far as you can, bring them home. #MotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/g0uwH4eeKH — Zahra (@zahraxbanana) October 22, 2021 THE MOTI BROTHERS R STILL MISSING AND I SEE NO ONE TALKING ABOUT IT??? WE CANT FAIL THEM LETS HELP BRINGING THEM BACK TO THEIR MOTHER SAFELY #MotiBrothers pic.twitter.com/mjntoh9exe — نوررررر🦋 (@Nourrr02) October 22, 2021