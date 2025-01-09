Large snake sighting inside Limpopo clinic causes heath facility to close down for days

The Limpopo Department of Health has announced that the Mogoto Clinic in Zebediela will on Thursday reopen its doors to serve the community. The clinic had been temporarily closed for a few days, due to a large snake sighting on the premises of the healthcare facility, according to Kapudi Moagi, spokesperson for the Limpopo MEC for Health.

“To ensure the safety of both staff and patients, the department took immediate actions, including the deployment of snake catchers to the site. In addition, snake repellent mechanisms have been put in place, and all potential entry points to the building have been securely closed off,” said Moagi. Different community stakeholders, led by the ward councillor, have also joined joined in and cleaned the clinic’s yard. “These precautionary measures were implemented to prevent any further incidents and to provide a safe environment for healthcare services,” said Moagi.

“The department wishes to thank the residents of Zebediela for their patience and understanding during this brief closure. Also, the department wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring that essential health services are available to the community without disruption.” Earlier this month, IOL reported that with the snake season in full swing, it is crucial to know what steps to take if you are bitten by a snake, especially in South Africa where snake encounters are common in summer. The African Snakebite Institute (ASI) provides helpful advice on what to do if you encounter a snake and what to do in the event of a bite.

What to do If you encounter a snake? Step back immediately Take at least five paces away from the snake and observe it from a safe distance. Be aware that some snakes can spit venom up to three metres.