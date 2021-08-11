Lesotho woman ’lured into SA for work and raped repeatedly’

Pretoria – A 23-year-old woman from Lesotho was allegedly lured into South Africa with the promise of employment, and was handed over to a man who raped her repeatedly from last month until she escaped on Tuesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. “Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the police for arresting two suspects soon after the victim, who is a foreign national, was reportedly deceived and lured into the country for non-existing employment and allegedly ended up being subjected to a prolonged rape until she managed to escape and reported the ordeal at Mankweng police station on Tuesday, 10 August 2021,” said SAPS Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The victim, aged 23, was allegedly called by her cousin, who promised her employment at Ga-Thoka village under Mankweng policing area.” Mojapelo said money was deposited for the woman to travel to South Africa from Lesotho. “Upon her arrival towards the end of last month, her cousin allegedly handed her over to a certain man as her husband.

’’The said suspect (the purported husband) allegedly raped the young woman for the whole period until she managed to escape the ordeal on Tuesday and went to the nearby Paledi Mall from where she was given the direction to Mankweng police station and reported the matter,” said Mojapelo. “The police then reacted swiftly and arrested the victim’s cousin, aged 24, and the second suspect, aged 32. They will appear in Mankweng Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of rape and human trafficking.” The case has been handed over to the Hawks for further investigation.