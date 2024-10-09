‘Life Esidimeni saga, Round Two’: DA wants Limpopo Social Development MEC to face Parliament over dire conditions at old age home

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on Limpopo Social Development MEC Florence Radzilani to account to Parliament on her interventions and the condition of residents at the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre, amid allegations of dire living conditions and human rights abuses. Last month, IOL News reported that Radzilani had expressed concern over the inhumane living conditions at the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre in Sekgosese.

She vowed to provide assistance to the centre after its dire state was exposed by the Conty Lebepe Foundation (Conlef). The non-profit organisation, led by Conty Lebepe, is known for exposing corruption and seeking accountability. Fani Tsela, the organisation’s spokesperson, described the conditions at the centre as akin to the “Life Esidimeni saga, Round Two, in Limpopo Province”.

He explained that the centre, located in Roerfontein village in the Sekgosese area, was found in a dire state, with inadequate living conditions. Disturbing images from the investigations revealed that patients regularly missed their medication, including those with chronic conditions, placing them at risk of premature death. He said the situation violated human rights, requiring immediate action.

“We have learned that some patients have already died due to malnutrition, unsanitary conditions, and stress.” According to Tsela, the centre’s conditions were alarming, with no roof or window panes, and patients sleeping with dirty blankets. The facility reportedly served only soup, cabbage, and spinach without cooking oil, with no access to toiletries or personal protective equipment (PPE). Patients bathed with cold water and pine gel, and Tsela claimed that those nearing death were washed with Jeyes Fluid and fed Mageu (fermented maize meal) mixed with Danone dairy snacks until they passed away.

He also called for legal action against those responsible for the conditions at the centre. Meanwhile, the DA said it will request that the Vuthlari Old Age and Disability Centre appear before the parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development regarding allegations of severe human rights abuses and dire living conditions. Alexandra Abrahams, the party's deputy spokesperson on Social Development, said the situation requires urgent intervention and called on Radzilani to identify safe places where the residents can be moved.

According to Abrahams, the Older Persons Amendment Bill, currently before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for public participation, proposes new provisions relating to the monitoring and evaluation of all services to older persons and for the removal of older persons to temporary safe care without a court order. The new proposed insertion of Section 24A and 25B states that the government must remove older persons in need of care and protection without delay, Abrahams said. “The horrific situation at the old-age centre is the main reason why the legislation must be amended.

“All old-age residential facilities including private facilities must be registered, adhere to norms and standards, as well as be monitored and evaluated regularly to ensure compliance which clearly had not taken place at this facility.” She suggested that the compliance measures align with the DA’s policy position on protecting elderly citizens. “As outlined in our Social Development Policy, the DA believes that all unregulated old-age homes should be brought into the regulated space in a sustainable manner to facilitate compliance with minimum standards, such as occupational health and safety standards.”

She said the party advocates for reviewing and strengthening existing screening measures to detect elderly abuse in nursing homes. “We must act now to protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” she said. She said the DA plans to submit written parliamentary questions to determine when Vuthlari and other old-age homes in Limpopo were last inspected.

In advance, Radzilani has since visited the centre herself after concerns raised by Conlef. Her visit was prompted by reports of mistreatment of elderly residents, whose human rights were allegedly being violated. Radzilani described the conditions at the centre as “unacceptable” and called for immediate action.

“Our primary concern is the appalling conditions in which our elderly are forced to live. As a government, we are responsible for protecting the human rights of these vulnerable members of our society. We will do everything possible to intervene and rescue these elderly people from these terrible conditions,” she said. Speaking with IOL News, Pheko Baloyi, owner of the old-age centre, admitted that the living conditions at the centre are dire, but blamed the government for not offering any support. “I have been seeking help from different departments in the province, they promised to intervene, but they never fulfilled their promises. I was promised many things including beds, funds, vehicle, building materials, and others, but nothing has happened.”