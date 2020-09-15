Life sentence for man who killed his intern doctor girlfriend

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance Women’s Network (DAWN) in Limpopo has welcomed the ruling by the Limpopo High Court to give Ntiyiso Xilumani a life sentence for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, intern doctor Shongile Nkhwashu. ’’This sentencing is a step in the right direction in the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in the province,“ Desiree van der Walt MP, the DAWN Limpopo chairperson, said on Tuesday. On Monday, in a statement read in court by his defence counsel, the 26-year-old Xilumane detailed how he had killed the mother of his son on January 17 at her Mankweng Hospital living quarters outside Polokwane. “The deceased took a bath and we then went to the bedroom. She then told me she was leaving me. ’’An argument ensued over the interference of her father in our relationship. She bit me on my finger,” said Xilumane, who was also a medical student at the University of Limpopo.

He said he then grabbed her by the throat and threw her on the bed.

After she had stopped moving, he used a ’’stethoscope, which the deceased at some stage showed me how it works, and found that she has stopped breathing“, the court heard.

’We wish the Nkhwashu family and loved ones strength as well as healing during this difficult time,“ Van der Walt said.

’’While we know nothing can bring their daughter back, we can only hope that the sentencing will bring the family a sense of justice and closure.

’’We hope the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other heartless cowards that subscribe to a toxic masculinity and that are perpetrators of GBV.

’’The province is currently losing the battle on violence against women and DAWN launched a petition at the start of Women’s Month and will ensure that it is submitted on a provincial and national level to ensure that the plight of women with reference to violence and crime is highlighted and addressed.

’’DAWN believes that the sentence is justice served and remains committed to fighting for the rights and safety of women and against a culture of violence towards women in our societies.’’

IOL