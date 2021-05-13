Life term for Limpopo man who assaulted and raped mentally challenged woman

Pretoria - The Morebeng sexual offences court in Limpopo province has sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 29-year-old mentally challenged woman.

Ditshego Elphus Mudau was sentenced on Wednesday for the 2017 attack, Limpopo spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

“In 2017, Mudau met the victim on her way to the shop. As he was known to the victim, he lured her to his house. He then beat her up before raping and threatened to kill her,” she said.

“When the victim got home, her mother noticed her face was swollen. The victim then told her mother about the incident. She was then taken to the hospital where the rape was confirmed.”

Mudau was arrested but pleaded not guilty in court.

“He denied being with the victim, although DNA evidence linked him,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Prosecutor, Advocate Norman Makhubele, led evidence of her mother and also that of the clinical psychologist which demonstrated the state of the victim, that she behaves like a four-year-old child. The prosecutor submitted the Victim Impact Statement prepared by court preparation officer Caroline Tshikhudo.”

The statement revealed that after the rape and assault, the 29-year-old woman had nightmares and would cry, calling out Mudau’s name in fear.

“Makhubele asked the court to sentence the accused to life imprisonment as he took advantage of the vulnerable woman,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“The presiding officer, Mr Jonathan Ratshibvumo, agreed with the prosecution that there were no compelling circumstances to justify a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged person.”

The court also ordered that Mudau be entered into the register of sexual offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The Star